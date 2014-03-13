March 13 Three months ending Dec. 31, 2013

(in billion pesos)

Net income (0.152) vs 1.3

Revenue 10.42 vs 10.03

NOTE: Cebu Air Inc, the Philippines' biggest airline, operates the Cebu Pacific brand and is controlled by conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. It recently acquired the unprofitable Philippine business of Singapore's Tigerair. ($1 = 44.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)