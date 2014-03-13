BRIEF-Bahrain Cinema Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 434,069 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppNMG4) Further company coverage: )
March 13 Three months ending Dec. 31, 2013
(in billion pesos)
Net income (0.152) vs 1.3
Revenue 10.42 vs 10.03
NOTE: Cebu Air Inc, the Philippines' biggest airline, operates the Cebu Pacific brand and is controlled by conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. It recently acquired the unprofitable Philippine business of Singapore's Tigerair. ($1 = 44.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 434,069 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppNMG4) Further company coverage: )
* Shareholders approve not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )