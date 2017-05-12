MANILA May 12 Philippine property developer
Cebu Landmasters Inc is seeking to raise up to 2.9 billion pesos
($58.3 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Manila,
the company said on Friday.
The real estate firm said it plans to offer 505 million
shares, plus up to 75 million more for oversubscription, at five
pesos each. (bit.ly/2pEJAhr)
The final IPO price was at the midpoint of its initial
guidance, reflecting high investor demand, Reginaldo Cariaso,
chief operating officer of underwriter BPI Capital Corp, told
Reuters.
The offer period will run May 19-26, followed by the market
debut on June 2.
The developer, based in the central Philippine city of Cebu,
owns residential, commercial, hospitality and industrial
properties.
This is the country's third IPO and one of two listings
scheduled in a month's time. Eagle Cement Corp plans to raise as
much as $173 million in its IPO.
"If a company wants to sell shares, this is a good
opportunity to do so given high valuations," said Rafael Palma
Gil, portfolio manager at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp in
Manila.
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index was up
14.25 percent year-to-date, besting other bourses in Southeast
Asia, as companies post strong income growth backed by consumer
spending and government expenditures.
($1 = 49.7390 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Randy Fabi)