We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MANILA Feb 22 The Philippines' largest budget carrier, Cebu Air Inc, said on Wednesday it had signed operating lease deals on four new Airbus A330-300s with CIT Aerospace, a unit of CIT Group Inc, as it seeks to serve new markets outside Asia.
CIT Group is a New York-based lender to small- and mid-sized businesses.
The four Airbus jets will be delivered between 2013 and 2014, and will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 772B engines, the airline said in a statement.
Cebu Pacific did not disclose financial details of the deals with CIT Aerospace.
Cebu Pacific, which has a fleet of Airbus A320s serving Asian destinations, will launch long-haul flights in the third quarter this year using wide-body aircraft. It plans to offer non-stop services into Australia, India, the Middle East and parts of Europe and the United States.
"The Airbus A330-300 aircrat will allow us to offer our trademark low fares to an even wider market," said Alex Reyes, Cebu Pacific general manager for the long-haul division, in a statement.
The airline said last month it would lease up to eight Airbus A330-300s.
It announced last June its orders for 30 new A321neos and seven A320s from Airbus, a unit of France's EADS, with delivery between 2015 and 2021 as it sought to double its fleet and expand routes.
