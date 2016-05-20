BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 CECEP Solar Energy Co Ltd :
* Says wholly owned solar energy technology subsidiary to set up an energy internet technology jv in Jiangxi, with a software company
* Says jv with registered capital of 20 million yuan and the unit to hold 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V47M0C
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: