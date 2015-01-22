Jan 22 China Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says expects to swing to red in 2014 with net loss of about 480 million yuan ($77.31 million) versus year ago's net profit of 401.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CisTe8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)