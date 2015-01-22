China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 China Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says expects to swing to red in 2014 with net loss of about 480 million yuan ($77.31 million) versus year ago's net profit of 401.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CisTe8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal