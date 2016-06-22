BRASILIA, June 22 Rio de Janeiro's state
government agreed to privatize its Companhia Estadual de Águas e
Esgotos, or Cedae, water and sewage utility after the federal
government made that a condition for a bailout, newspaper Valor
Economico said on Wednesday.
Interim President Michel Temer on Monday extended an
emergency loan to Olympic host Rio de Janeiro, which declared
state of financial emergency as it struggled to pay for public
services during the Games. Those include the completion of a
subway line needed to carry fans to Olympic venues.
Representatives for Rio's government and for the Finance
Ministry, which led the debt relief talks with state
governments, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
