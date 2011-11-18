Nov 18 Canadian junior miner Cedar
Mountain Exploration Inc said it discovered gold at its
flagship Kelly Creek gold project in Alaska, sending its shares
up as much as 7 percent on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
The company said it found broad zones of gold mineralization
at the South Fox prospect of the project.
In August, the company carried out drilling at the South Fox
project where it found gold mineralization of about 0.45 grams
per tonne (g/t) of gold over 28.40 metres and 0.76 g/t of gold
over 24 metres.
Spot gold edged up 0.17 percent to $1,724.2 an ounce
by 1424 GMT, from $1,721.19 late in New York on
Friday.
Shares of the Calgary-based company were trading at 7
Canadian cents on Friday on the bourse.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)