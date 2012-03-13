* Board has met to consider Tariko's revised proposal

* To include Kaufman on list of nominees for Board seat

March 13 Central European Distribution Corp said its board has met to consider its top shareholder's revised offer to help the struggling Polish vodka maker with its debt and has given its advisors the go ahead to hammer out documentation related to the proposal.

"In the coming weeks, consistent with the fiduciary duties owed by the Board in continuing to review the proposed transaction, the company and Russian Standard will be seeking to enter into definitive documentation," CEDC said in a regulatory filing.

Just last week, Russian billionaire Roustam Tariko put forth a revised proposal to the company that would see him pay a lower price to boost his stake in CEDC.

In addition to Tariko's revised offer, CEDC and Tariko's Russian Standard plan to continue talks on a deal which will see Russian Standard's Roust distribution business hand over rights to some alcohol brands to CEDC.

Separately, the company also said it will include No. 2 shareholder Mark Kaufman on the list of directors for nomination at this year's annual meeting.

Last month, Kaufman had sent a letter to CEDC stating his intention to stand for election to the company's board.

CEDC has more than $300 million in debt coming due next year and the lack of a clear plan to pay it back as well as management missteps in Russia have worried investors.

Shares of the maker of Absolwent and Parliament vodka lost more than 80 percent of their value through last year and it raised a going concern doubt when it reported results at the end of last month.

The shares, which were trading at about $12 a year ago, closed at $4.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.