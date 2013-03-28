BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
March 28 Central European Distribution Corp : * Mark kaufman withdraws from group backing rival restructuring plan for
Central European Distribution Corp statement * Kaufman does not intend to support current roust trading plan for
restructuring Central European Distribution spokesman
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.