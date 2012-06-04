* Expects to restate results from Jan. 1, 2010
* Also reviewing results for year ended Dec. 31, 2009
* Incorrectly estimated certain trade rebates
June 4 Polish vodka maker Central European
Distribution Corp expects to restate all its financial
results from Jan. 1, 2010 as it incorrectly estimated some
rebates during the period.
CEDC, which has been struggling with debts, failed to
reflect the timely reporting of the full amount of retroactive
trade rebates provided to its subsidiary the Russian Alcohol
Group's customers, the company said in a statement.
The company estimates the adjustments will result in a
reduction of its consolidated net sales, operating profit and
related accounts receivable from Jan. 1, 2010 through Dec. 31,
2011 of about $30 to $40 million.
The majority of adjustments reflect that certain retroactive
trade rebates were estimated incorrectly, and therefore both net
revenues and accounts receivable were over stated, the company
said. CEDC is also reviewing whether any adjustments are needed
to its financial statements for the year ended December 31,
2009.