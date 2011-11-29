MOSCOW Nov 29 Vodka producer Russian
Standard Vodka, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko, has bought
a 9.9 percent stake in Central European Distribution Corp
, a Polish rival which has lost more than 80 percent of
its market value this year.
CEDC, which holds a portfolio of some well known brands on
the Russian and Polish markets such as Absolwent and Parliament,
has twice slashed its outlook this year.
Its operations are in "dire straits, especially in Russia",
according to a research note published in October by Renaissance
Capital. Analysts have said it could be ripe for a takeover or
breakup.
The company's shares closed on Nasdaq at $3.40, after
stating the year at $23.36.
The 7.2 million shares acquired by Russian Standard were
bought as a "strategic investment" between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21,
according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday.
According to the filing, Russian Standard may propose to
CEDC that it wants to buy more shares or abandon its interest.
Tariko, who has a fortune estimated at $1.9 billion by
Forbes magazine, also founded bank Russian Standard, a leading
consumer lender. In addition, he owns beauty pageant Miss Russia
according to a recent Financial Times article.
In August, private investor Mark Kaufman reported a 9.6
percent stake in CEDC.
CEDC said it will soon issue a statement. Russian Vodka was
not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Megan Davies; Additional reporting by Chris
Borowski and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)