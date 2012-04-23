* Will up stake in CEDC to 28 pct from 10 pct

* Will buy stock and notes for $5.25 a share

* Deal will help handle CEDC debt pile

April 23 Vodka producer Russian Standard has struck a deal to take a stake of around 28 percent in Poland's Central European Distribution Corp, allowing the struggling Polish vodka maker to retire looming debts.

CEDC, whose brands include Absolwent and Parliament, twice slashed its outlook in 2011 and has more than $300 million in debt due in the next year.

Russian Standard, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko and the current holder of a stake of around 10 percent in CEDC, is buying $100 million of stock and exchangable notes at a price of $5.25 a share.

Subject to shareholder approval, it will also buy up to $210 million of newly issued unsecured CEDC senior notes due in 2016 at a rate of 6 percent. Proceeds of the investments will be used to retire CEDC's 3 percent notes due 2013.

The offer allows Tariko to increase his stake in CEDC at a lower price than the $7 a share he originally proposed.

CEDC shares are currently trading at $4.90.