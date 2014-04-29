STOCKHOLM, April 29 Private equity firms Capman and Litorina plan to list Swedish consumer products company Cederroth on the stock market, a Litorina partner who is also a Cederroth board member said on Tuesday.

Two people familiar with the matter said Cederroth could be worth more than 2 billion crowns ($306 million) including debt.

Lars Verneholt, the Litorina partner and Cederroth board member, said Handelsbanken and Danske Bank had been picked to lead the initial public offering (IPO), planned to take place in the fourth quarter of 2014 or in the first quarter of 2015, but declined to comment on valuation.

Cederroth would add to a string of Nordic listings in recent months on the back of high stock market valuations. Since late November, Stockholm's main list has seen five IPOs after a two-and-a-half-year drought.

Capman, which owns 70 percent of the firm declined to comment, as did Cederroth and the banks. Litorina holds a 20 percent stake of Cederroth.

Cederroth sells household, personal care and healthcare products such as soaps, lotions, cleaning products and plasters, and employs about 850 people.

It had sales of 1.9 billion Swedish crowns in 2012, most of it in the Nordic region, and made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 186 million. It has not published figures for last year.

($1 = 6.5414 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Pravin Char)