SARAJEVO, March 1 Power trader Korlea
Invest units in the Western Balkans continued to make wholesale
electricity deliveries on Thursday, a day after Korlea's
Czech-based entity announced it would halt trading due to a bank
funding cut.
On Wednesday, Korlea Invest said in a letter obtained by
Reuters it would stop electricity deliveries to wholesale
customers in a number of countries from March 1 because its bank
cut the company's funding.
A representative of Korlea's Croatian unit said subsidiaries
in four Western Balkans countries were registered as independent
legal entities and could carry out trading activities without
limitations.
"Korlea will continue its operations in Serbia,
Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and Macedonia," Korlea Croatia told
Reuters in an email.
"We operate as part of the holding company Korlea
Invest but the halt in its electricity deliveries and bank
funding has not stopped business activities in these countries."
Korlea said it halted operations due to a cut in bank
funding and added the decision would mainly affect Germany, the
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn)