By Jason Hovet and Petra Vodstrcilova
PRAGUE May 25 Czech utility CEZ is
close to acquiring a renewable power project in Germany as it
pursues a strategy of investing in renewable plants and smaller
energy technology firms, while remaining open to a big
acquisition if the opportunity arose.
CEZ board member Tomas Pleskac also said in an interview at
the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit that the
region's largest listed utility would decide on selling its
assets in Bulgaria in the second half of the year.
The group, 70 percent in the hands of the Czech state, has
been transforming itself in recent years like other European
utilities hit by weak wholesale power prices. CEZ aims to cut
its lignite fleet in the future, compensating that with more
nuclear and renewable production.
"I would not say the time of big acquisitions for CEZ has
ended. It is more that today there are not big acquisitions on
the market and if there are, it is for unreasonable money," he
said. "I see today in the area of acquisitions... looking for
small attractive firms, small projects."
"For us it is important to concentrate on these smaller
acquisitions."
Pleskac declined to give details on the German renewable
project it sought but said it was already in operation and the
deal was in the final stages. CEZ already operates wind farms
with 100 megawatt capacity in Germany.
CEZ might also sell out of Bulgaria where it owns an
electricity distributor providing power to more than 2 million,
the Varna coal-fired power plant and renewable energy plants.
Pleskac would not name the investors it has started talks
with but said they were Bulgarian and international. A decision
on whether to sell would come before year-end.
For renewable power expansion, CEZ is aiming to add 400 MW
capacity to its existing 3,500 MW portfolio by 2020, focussed on
Germany and France.
Pleskac also said CEZ's Esco energy service provider company
would look to expand abroad. Its Inven Capital venture fund,
which holds a stake in German smart battery system maker Sonnen,
would continue to look for two or three deals a year.
The focus on smaller steps to achieve growth comes as CEZ is
set for an eighth straight year of profit decline.
One question the company faces is whether it might follow
the example of other utilities and split into a unit responsible
for enlarging nuclear power plants and another focusing on new
sources of energy - an idea raised this year by CEZ Chief
Executive Daniel Benes.
Pleskac said that no talks on splitting have yet been
considered.
