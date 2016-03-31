By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, March 31
LONDON, March 31 First quarter syndicated
lending of US$33.7bn in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East
and Africa (CEEMEA) was 26% lower than the first three months of
2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Lending was also 58% lower than the fourth quarter as
emerging markets bore the brunt of global volatility, low oil
prices, local currency devaluation and a strong dollar.
Bankers are pessimistic about any near-term improvement in
loan volume while volatile and uncertain macroeconomic
conditions persist.
"Everybody knows that deal volume in 2016 will end up less
than half of last year. The market was prepared for this - by
the middle of 2015 we knew this would happen," one banker said.
African first quarter borrowing of US$3.2bn was 73% lower
than the same period of 2015 as lenders and borrowers were
restricted by currency movement and depressed oil prices.
Middle East first quarter volume fell 26% year-on-year to
US$20bn and was 63% lower than the fourth quarter. Hopes of
stronger regional borrowing have been dashed by persistently low
oil prices which are biting deeply into revenue and liquidity.
Russia was the only bright spot in the CEEMEA region.
Lending showed a 74% increase in the first quarter to US$2.64bn
- albeit from a very low base - as some banks become more
willing to lend to non-sanctioned companies.
AFRICA STALLS
Africa had its lowest first quarter since 2009 as low oil
prices and market volatility battered Africa's two largest
economies, Nigeria and South Africa.
Market stalwarts Ghana Cocobod and Angola's Sonangol propped
up volume with deals of US$300m and US$1bn respectively in an
otherwise quiet market.
Lending to Nigerian oil and gas companies ground to a halt
before the redeterminations and resizing of reserve-based loans
in April. Local and international banks have more than US$16bn
of exposure to the energy sector, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data.
"We won't go near Nigeria now," a second banker at an
international bank said.
South African banks are also under pressure after Moody's
placed the Baa2 bond and issuer ratings of the government on
review for downgrade at the beginning of March.
South African banks are facing increased funding costs and
reduced investor appetite, which are curbing their ability to
borrow and lend along with high levels of exposure to Nigeria's
energy sector.
Standard Bank mandated eight banks to lead a US$600m loan,
which was launched in March, in an effort to boost participation
in the deal.
"Deal volumes are going to be very low in Africa this year -
the opportunities are not there, especially for international
banks looking for investment-grade opportunities" a third banker
said.
MIDDLE EAST MIXED
Activity in the Middle East, which led CEEMEA volume in
2015, tailed off in the first quarter as depressed oil prices
ravaged the regions coffers and loan pricing pushed higher.
First quarter lending was boosted to US$20bn as several
large 2015 deals closed, including two sovereign deals - a
US$5.5bn deal for Qatar and a US$1bn for Oman - and a US$4.9bn
deal for Emirates Global Aluminum.
A weak response to the two sovereign deals meant that Oman
and Qatar had to raise pricing to clear the market.
The prospect of having to pay higher margins to banks
suffering a shortage of petrodollars is deterring other
corporate borrowers from tapping the market.
UAE telecoms group Etisalat scrapped plans to
raise a US$2bn loan in February despite the telecommunications
firm having agreed a deal with a group of local and
international banks.
RUSSIAN SURPRISE
Lending to Russia has crept higher in the last five quarters
as European and international banks are becoming braver about
lending to non-sanctioned Russian companies.
Emerging market investors are pointing to Russia as one to
watch as the depreciation of the rouble is putting the country's
finances back on track.
Russian coal miner SUEK closed a US$1bn pre-export financing
in February which is the largest deal to sign since economic
sanctions were imposed on Russia in March 2014 by the West after
Russia's annexation of the Crimea.
Bankers however, remain cautious of overplaying any
meaningful recovery in the Russian market while sanctions remain
in place.
