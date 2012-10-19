LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - Several Eastern European countries
are looking at tapping the Samurai market after Poland's
successful JPY25bn (USD324m) tap in May and the sovereign itself
may even return before the end of the year.
Issuers from both ends of the investment-grade spectrum -
the Czech Republic (A1/AA-/A+) and Latvia (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) -
have met investors in Tokyo in the past couple of weeks, while
Slovakia has expressed interest and Croatia (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) is
rumoured to be looking too.
The interest is part of a broader change of Japanese
investors looking at Eastern European sovereigns instead of
Western European ones.
"There is very limited stuff to buy in yen at the moment.
Spreads of well-known frequent borrowers in US dollars and euros
have tightened and these levels don't work in yen. So investors
have to look outside of their previous comfort zone and look to
expand it," said a Tokyo-based banker.
"In that sense, Eastern Europe makes sense. There were a lot
of one-on-one meetings set by sovereigns like Czech and Latvia
during the IMF/World Bank week."
Buying Eastern Europe sovereign paper makes some sense given
that many of the largest Western European economies have been
downgraded, while the likes of Latvia and the Czech Republic,
being outside the eurozone, have maintained their ratings and
have better growth prospects.
Poland, for example, has been one of the very few European
economies to post decent growth over the past couple of years,
with the IMF forecasting growth of 2.4% this year. The Czech
Republic sports relatively high ratings of A1/AA-/A+, as does
Slovakia (A2/A/A+), which puts them at levels acceptable to
Japanese investors.
For their part, the Eastern European sovereigns are keen to
diversify their funding bases and increase their leverage with
Japanese investors. A Czech government official said that an
opportunistic deal could make sense for the sovereign's overall
funding mix.
Slovakia is keen to expand its funding presence in Japan.
Speaking at an event during the IMF/World Bank meeting, Daniel
Bytcanek, a director at Slovakia's Debt and Liquidity Management
Agency, said his country was looking at testing the yen market
next year.
The sovereign has no more yen debt as the JPY15bn three-year
Euroyen issue that it did way back in May 1998 has long matured.
Croatia and Latvia are also considering issuing in yen.
POLAND THE KEY
Poland (A2/A-/A-), however, could be the key for all these
sovereigns because it has maintained a presence in Japan,
including through a retail transaction earlier this year. Last
week, it held talks with investors about an institutional
Samurai issue and, after positive feedback, is looking at
issuing a three-year and five-year deal.
Poland has been out of the institutional Samurai market
since December 2010. The eurozone periphery debt problems
derailed its wholesale yen funding plans at that time, causing a
deal, marketed through Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and
Mizuho, to be pulled.
However, the sovereign did not lose its grip on the yen
market. It maintained a presence with a JPY18bn 15-year Euroyen
private placement at 3%, through Nomura, in February 2011. It
followed this with a JPY25bn 1.25% four-year retail offering
through Daiwa, which re-introduced retail Samurais, the first
such trade from a sovereign in a decade.
Poland then replicated that success in May this year with a
JPY25bn 1.49% five-year retail trade, through Daiwa. If it can
emulate this retail success in the institutional market, it will
pave the way for other Eastern European sovereigns.
"If people accept Europe isn't a united area then there
are options for Japanese investors to pick yield. There is a lot
of money looking for a home in yen, and these sovereigns offer
yield, obviously, making them a destination to consider," said a
DCM banker.
(Reporting by Atanas Dinov, Editing by Philip Wright)