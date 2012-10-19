LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - Several Eastern European countries are looking at tapping the Samurai market after Poland's successful JPY25bn (USD324m) tap in May and the sovereign itself may even return before the end of the year.

Issuers from both ends of the investment-grade spectrum - the Czech Republic (A1/AA-/A+) and Latvia (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) - have met investors in Tokyo in the past couple of weeks, while Slovakia has expressed interest and Croatia (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) is rumoured to be looking too.

The interest is part of a broader change of Japanese investors looking at Eastern European sovereigns instead of Western European ones.

"There is very limited stuff to buy in yen at the moment. Spreads of well-known frequent borrowers in US dollars and euros have tightened and these levels don't work in yen. So investors have to look outside of their previous comfort zone and look to expand it," said a Tokyo-based banker.

"In that sense, Eastern Europe makes sense. There were a lot of one-on-one meetings set by sovereigns like Czech and Latvia during the IMF/World Bank week."

Buying Eastern Europe sovereign paper makes some sense given that many of the largest Western European economies have been downgraded, while the likes of Latvia and the Czech Republic, being outside the eurozone, have maintained their ratings and have better growth prospects.

Poland, for example, has been one of the very few European economies to post decent growth over the past couple of years, with the IMF forecasting growth of 2.4% this year. The Czech Republic sports relatively high ratings of A1/AA-/A+, as does Slovakia (A2/A/A+), which puts them at levels acceptable to Japanese investors.

For their part, the Eastern European sovereigns are keen to diversify their funding bases and increase their leverage with Japanese investors. A Czech government official said that an opportunistic deal could make sense for the sovereign's overall funding mix.

Slovakia is keen to expand its funding presence in Japan. Speaking at an event during the IMF/World Bank meeting, Daniel Bytcanek, a director at Slovakia's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency, said his country was looking at testing the yen market next year.

The sovereign has no more yen debt as the JPY15bn three-year Euroyen issue that it did way back in May 1998 has long matured. Croatia and Latvia are also considering issuing in yen.

POLAND THE KEY

Poland (A2/A-/A-), however, could be the key for all these sovereigns because it has maintained a presence in Japan, including through a retail transaction earlier this year. Last week, it held talks with investors about an institutional Samurai issue and, after positive feedback, is looking at issuing a three-year and five-year deal.

Poland has been out of the institutional Samurai market since December 2010. The eurozone periphery debt problems derailed its wholesale yen funding plans at that time, causing a deal, marketed through Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and Mizuho, to be pulled.

However, the sovereign did not lose its grip on the yen market. It maintained a presence with a JPY18bn 15-year Euroyen private placement at 3%, through Nomura, in February 2011. It followed this with a JPY25bn 1.25% four-year retail offering through Daiwa, which re-introduced retail Samurais, the first such trade from a sovereign in a decade.

Poland then replicated that success in May this year with a JPY25bn 1.49% five-year retail trade, through Daiwa. If it can emulate this retail success in the institutional market, it will pave the way for other Eastern European sovereigns.

"If people accept Europe  isn't a united area then there are options for Japanese investors to pick yield. There is a lot of money looking for a home in yen, and these sovereigns offer yield, obviously, making them a destination to consider," said a DCM banker. (Reporting by Atanas Dinov, Editing by Philip Wright)