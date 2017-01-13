GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slides, political worries weigh on sentiment
* Wall Street, European shares slip but still near record highs
Jan 13 CEFC China Energy is a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's energy giants.
Here is a look at some of its assets:
CZECH REPUBLIC:
--In March 2016, agreed to raise its stake in the Cezch-Slovak J&T Finance Group to 50 percent from 9.9 percent for 980 mln euros ($1.04 bln).
--Owns stakes in brewery group Lobkowicz, publishing house Empresa, and football club Slavia Praha.
--CEFC increased its 10% stake in airline Travel Service to 49.92% last year to develop aviation links around Europe, including serving Chinese visitors coming to Prague and then on to other European destinations.
--Owns the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Le Palais hotel, the Florentinum office complex, and another historical building, formerly known as Zivnobanka, all in downtown Prague.
--In August last year, acquired Zdas, a Czech producer of machine tools.
ENERGY ASSETS:
--CEFC signed a deal last month with KMGI, a unit of Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz to proceed with a $680 million deal. The assets acquired include Romanian oil group Rompetrol, which owns Petromidia that operates Romania's biggest oil refinery at the port of Constanta.
--Operates a 17.6 million-barrel oil reserve facility in Yangpu on Hainan, leasing about half to ChemChina.
--Has a 3.8 million barrel storage site in Rizhao, Shandong.
--Plans a 63-million barrel storage facility in the United Arab Emirates in a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
--Agreed in September to acquire a 35 percent stake in oil and gas blocks in Chad from Chinese Petroleum Corp of Taiwan for about $110 million.
--In advanced talks to secure a stake to develop onshore fields in the UAE under a 40-year deal.
--Agreed with Russia's Gazprom in July 2015 to invest three oilfields in the Baikal project in East Siberia.
HIRES FROM STATE OIL FIRMS:
--Liu Zhongqiu, previously vice president of PetroChina's trading vehicle Chinaoil.
--Zhang Xin, China National Petroleum Corp's former head of foreign affairs.
--Cui Zhenchu, formerly head of crude oil trading with state refiner Sinopec Corp
--Li Xinhe, ex-general manager of Sinopec's Fujian refinery.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Martin Howell)
* Wall Street, European shares slip but still near record highs
May 30 Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power plant will close in 2019, forty years after it was the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, as low natural gas prices make the costs of atomic energy uncompetitive, its owner said on Tuesday.