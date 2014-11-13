Nov 13 Cegedim SA :

* Announces signing of amendment to extend Global Master Agreement it signed with Sanofi group on May 1, 2012

* Agreement covers all services provided by Cegedim to Sanofi regarding CRM activity

* Global Master Agreement initailly set to expire in April 30, 2015 is now extended until April 30, 2017