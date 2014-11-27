Nov 27 Cegedim SA :

* Reports 9-month EBITDA of 89.1 million euros, down by 1.4 million euros

* 9-month consolidated net loss group share is 12.5 million euros versus loss of 4.8 million euros last year

* Reconfirms full year 2014 target of at least stable revenue and operating margin from recurring operations Source text: reut.rs/1voKYTJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)