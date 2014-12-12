BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Henan Weiye Construction Development entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property
Dec 12 Cegereal SA :
* Says board of directors recommends a distribution of 0.75 euros per share
* Says distribution will be an interim dividend to be paid on Dec. 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.