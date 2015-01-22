Jan 22 Cegid Group SA :

* FY sales 266.6 million euros ($304.19 million), up 3.3 percent

* Q4 revenue 75.9 million euros versus 73.9 million euros last year

* FY EBITDA expected to be up compared with 2013 (69.1 million euros) and represent at least 27 percent of consolidated sales

* FY income from ordinary activities should continue to rise compared with previous year

* Margin on ordinary activities should be around 13 percent of consolidated sales (12 percent in 2013)