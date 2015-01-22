BRIEF-Cognosec AB Q1 overall group loss 0.846 mln euro
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
Jan 22 Cegid Group SA :
* FY sales 266.6 million euros ($304.19 million), up 3.3 percent
* Q4 revenue 75.9 million euros versus 73.9 million euros last year
* FY EBITDA expected to be up compared with 2013 (69.1 million euros) and represent at least 27 percent of consolidated sales
* FY income from ordinary activities should continue to rise compared with previous year
* Margin on ordinary activities should be around 13 percent of consolidated sales (12 percent in 2013)
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago