April 24 Celanese Corp said on Tuesday that its quarterly profit rose 29 percent due to strong sales of chemicals used to make glues and fibers.

For the first quarter, the company posted net income of $183 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $142 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Sales rose 2.8 percent to $1.63 billion.

On Monday night Celanese raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 7.5 cents.

The results are the first since Mark Rohr became chief executive of Celanese on April 1. Rohr told Reuters he intends to focus on new product areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rohr said he expects "challenging market conditions" to continue in Europe and everywhere in Asia except for China.