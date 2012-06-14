(Adds details, background)
June 14 Chemicals maker Celanese Corp
said Thursday that huge new supplies of natural gas in the
United States will enable it to build a new methanol production
plant in Texas.
The facility, to be built near at its Clear Lake acetyl
complex, will have a capacity of 1.3 million tons per year and
is expected to start operations after July 1, 2015.
The company did not disclose the cost of the new plant,
which would be added to the operations at the site where it
currently produces acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer, which
is used in components for adhesives and coatings.
Vast new fields of natural gas have been brought into
production in recent years due to advances in hydraulic
fracturing and horizontal drilling.
That in turn has sparked a wave of new chemical plant
construction as manufacturers take advantage of the low-priced,
abundant feedstock.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Alden Bentley)