* Cuts FY11 adj EPS outlook to $4.45 from earlier range of $4.60 to $4.70

* Sees an impact of $0.10 to adj EPS due to destocking

Jan 17 U.S. chemical producer Celanese Corp slashed its 2011 earnings outlook hurt by lower-than-expected customer demand during the fourth quarter.

Dallas-based Celanese cut its adjusted earnings per share forecast for 2011 to $4.45 from its earlier range of $4.60 to $4.70.

Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to earn $4.71 per share in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said lower end-market demand in Europe led to a sharp inventory destocking in its Acetyl Intermediates unit, its key unit which makes chemicals used in paint and glue.

The company said it expects an impact of about 10 cents to adjusted earnings per share due to the destocking.

However, Celanese said it was seeing improved order patterns as the first quarter progresses.

"(We) expect to deliver earnings in 2012 that are above current consensus estimates for adjusted earnings per share that average $4.70," Chief Executive David Weidman said in a statement.

Celanese Corp shares were down 19 cents in extended trade. They closed at $46.52 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.