Dec 23 A production company behind an upcoming
biopic about hip hop artist Tupac Shakur acknowledged on
Wednesday that the film's script was among those allegedly
peddled by a Bahamian man who was arrested for hacking
celebrities' email accounts.
Alonzo Knowles, 23, is being held without bail after a
Tuesday appearance in Manhattan federal court on criminal
copyright infringement and identity theft charges.
Among the information that Knowles allegedly hacked was a
recently finished script for "All Eyez On Me," a biopic of
Shakur, who died in a 1996 shooting, according to Greg Mielcarz,
executive vice president of marketing and publicity at Los
Angeles-based Morgan Creek Productions, the studio making the
biopic.
The film stars Demetrius Shipp Jr as Shakur.
Earlier this month, Knowles offered to sell a popular radio
host "a script for an upcoming hip hop artist biopic movieonce
it is completed at the end of the month," according to a
criminal complaint filed against Knowles on Tuesday.
Knowles later tried to sell the script to an undercover
agent, according to the complaint, which said Knowles showed the
script to the undercover agent but did not actually give it to
him.
The undercover agent struck a deal with Knowles to buy
scripts and other information, ultimately leading to Knowles'
arrest.
Prosecutors, in the complaint, did not identify the
celebrities, movies or scripts involved in the case.
Mielcarz confirmed the identity of the Shakur biopic script
in response to an inquiry by Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
declined to comment. A lawyer for Knowles could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Knowles kept at least 130 celebrities' emails and phone
numbers and noted that his victims included movie and TV actors,
a casting director, a popular singer-songwriter and a hip-hop
artist, the complaint said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by
Leslie Adler)