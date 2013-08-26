NEW YORK Aug 26 She's still the Material
Girl.
Pop diva Madonna 55, is the world's top-earning celebrity,
according to a Forbes list released on Monday, raking in an
estimated $125 million in the past year, mainly from her $305
million-grossing MDNA tour, but helped by sales of clothing,
fragrance and various investments.
Director Steven Spielberg, who had a big hit last year with
"Lincoln," was a distant second with earnings of $100 million in
the year ended June 2013, most of which came from his catalog of
past hits such as "E.T." and "Jurassic Park," which continue to
bring in big bucks.
"Madonna's success, at age 55, just goes to show the
incredible power of a successful music career," Forbes reporter
Dorothy Pomerantz said, noting that 27-year-old pop singer Lady
Gaga has often been said to be channeling Madonna's
four-decade-long career.
"The young star is certainly emulating Madonna when it come
to raking in money," Forbes said, with her $80 million in
earnings largely from the singer's "Born This Way Ball" world
tour, placing Gaga 10th on the list.
Forbes compiles its annual list of celebrity earnings using
input from agents, managers, producers and others to calculate
its estimates for each celebrity's entertainment-related
earnings. The figures do not reflect tax deductions, agent fees
or "the other expenses of being a celebrity."
Madonna's top spot compares with her previous peak of $110
million in 2009, but falls short of the $165 million taken in by
Oprah Winfrey in the previous year, Forbes said.
Talk show queen and media mogul Winfrey took a big pay cut
this year according to Forbes, falling to No. 13 on the list
with earnings of $77 million.
At No. 3 with earnings of $95 million in the past year was a
three-way tie among "50 Shades of Grey" author E.L. James, radio
shock jock Howard Stern and music and television producer Simon
Cowell.
Others in the top 10 earners included TV host Glenn Beck,
director Michael Bay of the "Transformers" franchise, and
thriller novelist James Patterson, who Forbes said was now the
best-selling author of all time.
Both Spielberg and Bay also made last year's top 10, though
with significantly larger earnings.
The full list of top-earning celebrities can be viewed at
www.forbes.com.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric
Walsh)