Boxer Manny Pacquiao answer questions during a news conference upon his arrival at the international airport in Manila May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in their welterweight WBO, WBC and WBA (Super) title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK Boxers Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao topped Forbes list of the world's 100 highest-paid celebrities on Monday, on the heels of their lucrative clash in Las Vegas last month.

With an estimated $300 million in earnings over the past 12 months, Mayweather more than lived up to his nickname "Money" and was the undisputed champion. Pacquiao was second, making $160 million over the past 12 months.

Their final earnings from the May 2 bout, which Mayweather won by unanimous decision, have not yet been disclosed. But Forbes' estimates were based on what experts have described as the richest fight in boxing history.

"His (Mayweather's) $300 million shattered the record for athlete earnings, which was previously held by Tiger Woods who managed to bank $115 million in 2008," Natalie Robehmed, of Forbes, said in an interview. "It is above and beyond anything anyone has ever done."

Singer Katy Perry's massive Prismatic World Tour helped her nab third place with $135 million, followed by British boy band One Direction with $130 million and TV and radio host Howard Stern with $95 million.

Musicians and athletes dominated the top 10 spots which included only two women.

Country music star Garth Brooks was No. 6 with $90 million, while pop singer Taylor Swift tied for No. 8 with actor Robert Downey Jr. with $80 million.

Forbes compiled its annual list of the most powerful celebrities from the worlds of sports, television, music and books by estimating pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2014 to June, 1 2015. Management, agent and attorney fees were not deducted.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who earned $28 million in the previous list, nearly doubled her earnings to an estimated $52.5 million, according to Forbes.

"I personally think she has been able to monetize fame better than anybody else," said Robehmed. "A large percentage of her earnings come from her iPhone game."

Kardashian placed just above Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence who was No. 34 with $52 million. Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson, No. 65 with $35.5 million, are the only two film actresses to make the 100 list, compared to 14 male movie stars.

"I think that really speaks to the wider Hollywood pay gap. It is a lot more difficult for women to get the kind of roles that they would earn massive profits on the back end of in comparison to male actors," said Robehmed.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay at No. 21 with $60 million was the highest earning chef ever on the list, which included 38 musicians, 29 athletes, six personalities and two comedians.

The full list can be found at www.forbes.com/celebrities

(Editing by Tom Brown)