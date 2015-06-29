By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, June 29
NEW YORK, June 29 Boxers Floyd Mayweather and
Manny Pacquiao topped Forbes list of the world's 100
highest-paid celebrities on Monday, on the heels of their
lucrative clash in Las Vegas last month.
With an estimated $300 million in earnings over the past 12
months, Mayweather more than lived up to his nickname "Money"
and was the undisputed champion. Pacquiao was second, making
$160 million over the past 12 months.
Their final earnings from the May 2 bout, which Mayweather
won by unanimous decision, have not yet been disclosed. But
Forbes' estimates were based on what experts have described as
the richest fight in boxing history.
"His (Mayweather's) $300 million shattered the record for
athlete earnings, which was previously held by Tiger Woods who
managed to bank $115 million in 2008," Natalie Robehmed, of
Forbes, said in an interview. "It is above and beyond anything
anyone has ever done."
Singer Katy Perry's massive Prismatic World Tour helped her
nab third place with $135 million, followed by British boy band
One Direction with $130 million and TV and radio host Howard
Stern with $95 million.
Musicians and athletes dominated the top 10 spots which
included only two women.
Country music star Garth Brooks was No. 6 with $90 million,
while pop singer Taylor Swift tied for No. 8 with actor Robert
Downey Jr. with $80 million.
Forbes compiled its annual list of the most powerful
celebrities from the worlds of sports, television, music and
books by estimating pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2014 to June,
1 2015. Management, agent and attorney fees were not deducted.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who earned $28 million in
the previous list, nearly doubled her earnings to an estimated
$52.5 million, according to Forbes.
"I personally think she has been able to monetize fame
better than anybody else," said Robehmed. "A large percentage of
her earnings come from her iPhone game."
Kardashian placed just above Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence
who was No. 34 with $52 million. Lawrence and Scarlett
Johansson, No. 65 with $35.5 million, are the only two film
actresses to make the 100 list, compared to 14 male movie stars.
"I think that really speaks to the wider Hollywood pay gap.
It is a lot more difficult for women to get the kind of roles
that they would earn massive profits on the back end of in
comparison to male actors," said Robehmed.
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay at No. 21 with $60
million was the highest earning chef ever on the list, which
included 38 musicians, 29 athletes, six personalities and two
comedians.
The full list can be found at www.forbes.com/celebrities
(Editing by Tom Brown)