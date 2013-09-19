NEW YORK, Sept 19 With estimated earnings of $95
million, pop singer Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z are the
highest-earning celebrity couple for the second consecutive
year, Forbes magazine said on Thursday.
Beyonce's "Mrs. Carter" tour and Jay Z's million-selling
"Watch the Throne" album and world tour, both a collaboration
with rapper Kanye West, pushed the musical couple ahead of model
Gisele Bundchen and her football-player husband Tom Brady, who
pulled in $80 million and retained the No. 2 position.
Acting couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, with $50
million, jumped up one spot from last year to third place. The
earnings were based on the period from June 2012 to June 2013.
Forbes said Beyonce, 32, earned $11 million more than her
husband due her successful world tour, which grossed an average
of about $2 million per show.
Jay Z's latest top-selling album "Magna Carta ... Holy
Grail" was released on July 4 and was not eligible to count
toward his earnings.
In addition to their musical earnings, Jay Z, 43, sold his
stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team and has started his
own sports agency. Beyonce upped her takings with a clothing
line and fragrances.
Former co-stars on the TV comedy "That '70s Show" Ashton
Kutcher and Mila Kunis came in fourth with $35 million, followed
by new parents, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and West, who
collectively earned $30 million.
Forbes compiled the list by talking to agents, producers,
managers and other informed people. Fees and taxes were not
subtracted from the estimates.
The list can be found here
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Cynthia Osterman)