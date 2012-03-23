LOS ANGELES, March 22 A Florida man accused of
hacking into email accounts to access and distribute nude photos
of celebrities including Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis has
agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said on
Thursday.
Christopher Chaney of Jacksonville was arrested in October
after an 11-month investigation dubbed "Operation Hackerazzi" by
the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Chaney was charged with 26 counts of cyber-related crimes
for hacking into e-mails of "The Avengers" star Johansson, along
with actress Mila Kunis ("Black Swan") and singer Christina
Aguilera.
Other victims were identified only by their initials, which
included B.P. and J.A.
The photos of Johansson showed her topless and in a towel
with an exposed backside. She revealed in a Vanity Fair magazine
interview they were taken for her now ex-husband, actor Ryan
Reynolds, when they were still married.
Leaked photos of Kunis showed her in a tub filled with
bubbles, showing only her face.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Todd Eastham)