Israel's Delek says Ithaca shareholders approve takeover bid
* Israel's Delek Group said on Friday its offer to take over North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy has been accepted by Ithaca's shareholders.
FRANKFURT, March 12 Celesio AG : * Says postpones agm to July 15 * Says delay due to McKesson takeover deal
LONDON, April 21 Russian 10-year bond yields fell to three-year lows on Friday on expectations of a rate cut, although the rouble along with most other emerging assets was flat to weaker as the dollar and U.S. yields held off recent lows.