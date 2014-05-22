BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
FRANKFURT May 22 Celesio AG : * Says marc owen will take over the position of chairman of the management
board * Says alain vachon appointed chief financial officer. * Says CEO and CFO Marion Helmes to resign effective 15 July 2014 * Says to enter into the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with
McKesson
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.