FRANKFURT Dec 3 Celesio AG said it
was notified by Paul E. Singer and its hedge fund Elliott that
the U.S. investor seeks to exert wide-ranging influence over the
German drugs distributor.
Elliott this month lifted its stake in Celesio to 21
percent, bringing it close to a position where it could block
the $8.3 billion takeover bid by McKesson.
According to Celesio, Singer intends to buy more shares over
the next 12 months but does not rule out a sale either.
Singer also said he intends to exert influence over the
appointment of managers and board members and to materially
change the capital structure of Celesio, the German group said.