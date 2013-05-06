FRANKFURT May 6 Diversified holding company Franz Haniel & Cie. said it has no plans to further reduce its stake in German drugs distributor Celesio, rebuffing a media report.

Stock market newsletter Platow Brief earlier reported that Haniel Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow was considering slashing its holding in Celesio to just above 25 percent.

A Haniel spokesman said there were no such plans nor talks.

Haniel in November sold a 4.6 percent stake in Celesio to reduce its debt burden, cutting its stake to 50.01 percent. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Daniela Pegna; Writing by Ludwig Burger)