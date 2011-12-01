* Prefers no deal before 2013 but would seize opportunities
* Colombia, Argentina, Pero have CEO Pinger's attention
* CEO says price war in German drug wholesale to ease 2012
By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt
STUTTGART, Germany, Dec 1 Europe's largest
drugs distributor Celesio AG has its sights trained
on more takeovers in Brazil or neighbouring countries in the
face of sluggish growth in its home market, its new chief
executive said.
However, Markus Pinger said he would prefer to do such deals
in 2013 and 2014, and to focus on internal efficiency in 2012.
"We could imagine us expanding in another Latin American
country," Pinger told journalists late on Wednesday, citing
Colombia, Argentina and Peru in addition to its beachhead market
Brazil as attractive target countries.
Making inroads into the Middle East could also be an option.
Celesio in 2009 bought a majority stake in Brazil's largest
drugs distributor Panpharma, with sources citing a price tag of
almost 150 million euros ($200 million). This year, it took
control of Oncoprod, a Brazilian cancer drug distributor.
In its home market, government cuts to drugs reimbursement
triggered a price war among German drugs distributors, forcing
Celesio to slash its outlook three times this year. That has led
to a drop in its shares of 36 percent so far this year.
"If I had the choice, I would like to focus on doing the
homework on internal efficiency until next year and not pursue
takeovers before 2013 and 2014, that also goes for Brazil," said
Pinger, who took over from ousted ex-CEO Fritz Oesterle.
"Having said that, you can't always choose when a beautiful
bride comes your way."
Pinger in October announced a radical shake up to address
sliding earnings, two months after taking the helm.
A spat over Celesio's M&A strategy with its biggest
shareholder Haniel and over how to deal with healthcare budget
cuts had culminated in the ousting of his predecessor Fritz
Oesterle.
In Germany, where Celesio is among the three largest drugs
distributors, Pinger said he hoped Celesio would be able to
reduce the steep discounts that have been offered to pharmacies
by the drug wholesale industry to preserve market share.
"The panic reaction will not repeat itself. Improved drug
pricing regulation will take effect in January, which will ease
the burden somewhat," the CEO said.
Rival Anzag, controlled by Alliance Boots,
complained in October that a government squeeze on
pharmaceutical prices had triggered a "ruinous" price war.
Pinger said Celesio -- the owner of Britain's Lloyds
Pharmacy chain -- is still considering a sale of its
underperforming Manufacturer Solutions, Movianto and Pharmexx
businesses, which provide logistics, marketing and sales
services to drugmakers.