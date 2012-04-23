FRANKFURT, April 23 Europe's largest drugs
distributor Celesio is set to significantly boost its
stake in Brazil's largest drugs distributor Panpharma from
currently 50.1 percent, two people with the matter said.
"It will go toward 100 percent," one of the people, who is
familiar with the plans, told Reuters.
Celesio declined to comment on the matter.
In 2009, Celesio bought a majority in Panpharma from the
Panarello family for 125 million euros ($165 million) with the
right to buy more shares at a later date, its first major
expansion step outside Europe.
Celesio last year also took control of Oncoprod, a Brazilian
cancer drug distributor.
Celesio's new chief executive Markus Pinger said in December
he had his sights trained on further takeovers in Latin America
or in the Middle East in the face of sluggish growth in the
company's home market.
Pinger views Colombia, Argentina and Peru as attractive
target countries, in addition to Celesio's beachhead market
Brazil, he said at the time but added he would prefer to do such
deals in 2013 and 2014 and focus on internal efficiency in 2012.
Brazil's market for pharmaceuticals is seen as one of the
world's fastest-growing, with market researcher IMS Health
forecasting it will rank sixth in the world by 2015, up from the
No.10 spot in 2005.
Sales at Celesio's Panpharma rose 3.9 percent, below market
growth, to 1.154 billion euros in the first nine months of 2011
due to price increases and currency effects, according to the
latest financial reports. No figures for the fourth quarte are
available.
In Celesio's home market, government cuts to drugs
reimbursement triggered a price war among drugs distributors,
forcing it to slash its outlook three times last year.
Pinger, who took over from ousted ex-CEO Fritz Oesterle, in
October announced a radical shake up to address sliding
earnings, two months after taking the helm.
He is reversing the diversification strategy of his
predecessor to focus on drugs wholesale and running pharmacy
chains such as Britains' Lloyds Pharmacy while trying to expand
geographically.
He is also resorting to cost cuts, seeking more synergies in
its logistics network across Europe and broadening its offering
to pharmacies to include services such as warehouse management.
He has put its DocMorris mail-order pharmacy up for sale as
well as two service providers catering to drugmakers, Movianto
and Pharmexx.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger)