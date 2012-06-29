* Follows June announcement of management reshuffle

* Maehr last exec to have served under previous CEO

* Celesio does not name successor (Adds background, details)

FRANKFURT, June 29 Celesio said executive board member Wolfgang Maehr, the last remaining board member to have served under ousted CEO Fritz Oesterle, will leave Europe's largest drugs distributor.

Maehr, in charge of the group's wholesale business, leaves the company at his own request when his contract expires Sept. 30 and "in best agreement with the supervisory board", Celesio said on Friday, without saying who would succeed him.

It said earlier this month it would reshuffle responsibilities on its management board and bring its regional businesses under tighter control of its headquarters. It said at the time that the executive board would still be composed of its previous four members.

Sources had told Reuters before that Maehr was likely to leave as part of the shakeup. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)