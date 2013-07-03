FRANKFURT, July 3 The supervisory board of Celesio has sacked the German drugs distributor's chief executive, Markus Pinger, with immediate effect, it said on Wednesday.

Celesio said in a brief statement that Pinger's duties would be taken over on an interim basis by finance chief Marion Helmes.

Shares in Celesio extended losses after the announcement and were down 3.3 percent at 1513 GMT.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)