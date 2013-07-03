China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
FRANKFURT, July 3 The supervisory board of Celesio has sacked the German drugs distributor's chief executive, Markus Pinger, with immediate effect, it said on Wednesday.
Celesio said in a brief statement that Pinger's duties would be taken over on an interim basis by finance chief Marion Helmes.
Shares in Celesio extended losses after the announcement and were down 3.3 percent at 1513 GMT.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.
WASHINGTON, April 1 President Donald Trump has neither a clear White House tax plan nor adequate staff yet to see through a planned tax reform, according to interviews with people in the administration, in Congress and among U.S. tax experts.