UAE's Aster DM Healthcare agrees $295 mln loan with Axis Bank
DUBAI, April 11 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.
FRANKFURT Oct 23 U.S. drugs distributor McKesson is set to announce a takeover bid for its German peer Celesio on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Celesio declined to comment, while San Francisco-based McKesson was not immediately available for comment.
* Unit secures 22 million dinars worth contract for maintenance works at Abdullah Port Refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: