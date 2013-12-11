FRANKFURT Dec 11 German drugs wholesaler
Celesio said its supervisory and management board
recommended shareholders accept the $8.3 billion takeover offer
from McKesson Corp. and viewed the price as fair, a day
after a shareholder called for a higher offer.
Hedge fund Elliott international, which has built up a stake
of over 20 percent in recent weeks, had on Tuesday pressed for a
higher offer than the 23 euros ($31.72) per share being offered
by the U.S. company.
Celesio said in a statement on Wednesday that after having
considered various options, its boards viewed a takeover by
McKesson as the right strategic decision.
"A merger with McKesson is the most attractive option for
Celesio," the company said.