FRANKFURT Oct 9 Talks between U.S. drug
distributor McKesson and the owner of Celesio
over a possible bid for the German company could drag on for
weeks, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Shares in Celesio, one of Europe's largest drug wholesalers,
surged 20 percent on Tuesday on a report that McKesson could
offer about 3.74 billion euros ($5.1 billion), or 22 euros per
share, for the German company.
Sources close to the matter said McKesson remained anxious
not to overpay, while some Celesio investors stressed the
difficult European market is a blank spot on McKesson's map.
"Normally, U.S. companies tend to take over successful
European rivals, rather than those in difficult situations. You
need courage to invest in the uncertain Celesio story," said
Union Investment fund manager Sebastien Buch, who holds Celesio
shares.
"What's more, the strictly regulated European market would
be uncharted territory for McKesson," Buch said, adding that for
22 euros apiece, he would tender his shares immediately.
Celesio declined comment.
The three largest drugs distributors in the United States -
AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson,
which between them account for 95 percent of the U.S. market -
are all looking to grow abroad to gain purchasing power with
drug makers.
Shares in Celesio, which is 50.01 percent owned by holding
company Franz Haniel & Cie, closed 2.6 percent lower
at 19.96 euros.
Celesio, owner of Britain's Lloyds Pharmacy, is suffering
from a price war in the German drugs wholesale market, where it
competes with unlisted Alliance Boots, and from
healthcare budget cuts across Europe, its main market.
In response, Chief Executive Marion Helmes is centralising
procurement to cut costs, as well as widening and standardising
the offering of its pharmacies across Europe under the Lloyds
brand.
"Making direct moves into Europe is not without risks. The
European wholesale market is complex, low-growth and subject to
continued competitive and regulatory pressures," said Berenberg
analyst Scott Bardo in a note to investors.
Celesio's market value including debt is 9.1 times forward
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation), not far McKesson's 9.2 times multiple, according
to StarMine.
That compares with a multiple of about 11 times which U.S.
drugstore chain Walgreens paid for a stake in Alliance Boots
last year.