FRANKFURT, July 23 Europe's largest drugs
distributor Celesio is on the brink of clinching a
deal to sell its logistics unit Movianto and could make an
announcement soon, two sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters on Monday.
A spokesman for Celesio declined comment.
Sources have previously said Movianto's acquisition price
could be at more than 120 million euros ($145.40 million).
Movianto is a specialist logistics company for the
pharmaceuticals and bio-tech industries, providing services such
as keeping inventory stocks, transport and cold storage.
The planned sale of Movianto is part of a strategic
restructuring by Celesio to focus on traditional core areas in
pharmaceuticals trading and pharmacies.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
