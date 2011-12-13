* Celesio says Novartis to resume deliveries on Thursday

* Novartis had cut off at least three drug distributors

* Dispute had erupted over discount terms (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 - German drugs distributor Celesio said Novartis had agreed to resume deliveries, signalling that the standoff between German medicines distributors and the Swiss drug maker over discounts may be nearing an end.

A Celesio spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday that Novartis would end its delivery stoppage on Thursday.

Novartis had cut off wholesale drug suppliers in Germany including Celesio rivals Sanacorp and Phoenix in a dispute over the level of discounts it offers in return for prompt payment on deliveries.

In November, Novartis said it had changed its delivery terms to adjust for new market conditions, causing outrage among German drug wholesale companies.

Phoenix said last week it won a court injunction forcing Novartis to resume delivery of pharmaceuticals. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Mark Potter)