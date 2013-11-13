China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
FRANKFURT Nov 13 Celesio, the German drugs distributor that is being taken over by U.S. peer McKesson , on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent decline in quarterly operating profit, hurt by a price war in its domestic wholesale drug market.
Third quarter earnings before interest and tax slipped to 100.4 million euros ($135 million), less than the 106 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll among analysts.
The group confirmed its full-year profit outlook.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)