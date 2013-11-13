FRANKFURT Nov 13 Celesio, the German drugs distributor that is being taken over by U.S. peer McKesson , on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent decline in quarterly operating profit, hurt by a price war in its domestic wholesale drug market.

Third quarter earnings before interest and tax slipped to 100.4 million euros ($135 million), less than the 106 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll among analysts.

The group confirmed its full-year profit outlook.