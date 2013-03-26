FRANKFURT, March 26 German drugs distributor Celesio said 2012 core earnings gained 9.5 percent as it reduced costs to counter cutbacks in European healthcare budgets.

Full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 543 million euros ($700 million), above the average estimate of 532 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Celesio, the owner of the Lloyds Pharmacy chain, proposed an annual dividend of 0.30 euros per share, where analysts had expected a payout of 0.34 euros.

The company forecast EBITDA of 580-610 million euros in 2013.

