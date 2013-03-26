FRANKFURT, March 26 German drugs distributor
Celesio said 2012 core earnings gained 9.5 percent as
it reduced costs to counter cutbacks in European healthcare
budgets.
Full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 543 million euros ($700 million),
above the average estimate of 532 million euros in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Celesio, the owner of the Lloyds Pharmacy chain, proposed an
annual dividend of 0.30 euros per share, where analysts had
expected a payout of 0.34 euros.
The company forecast EBITDA of 580-610 million euros in
2013.
($1 = 0.7763 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)