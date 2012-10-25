* Says DocMorris sale to resolve conflict with pharmacies

* Sells to Swiss peer Zur Rose for 25 mln euros

* Takes 30 mln euro charge, confirms EBITDA outlook (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 German drugs distributor Celesio agreed to sell its mail-order pharmacy DocMorris to Swiss peer Zur Rose AG, to mend strained relations with its German wholesale customers.

The company said the sale of DocMorris for 25 million euros ($32.4 million) would trigger an impairment loss of about 30 million euros but would not affect its 2012 outlook.

Celesio said it still expected adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year of at least 550 million euros.

Celesio bought DocMorris in 2007, hoping it would form the nucleus of a chain of drug outlets in Germany.

But roiled by the emergence of a new competitor, German pharmacists cut orders to Celesio's drugs wholesale arm and relations have remained strained.

To make matters worse for the company, Europe's highest court in 2009 upheld a German law that only allows certified dispensing chemists to operate pharmacies in the country.

Celesio has since been limited to using the DocMorris brand in Germany for its online mail-order business and to sell brand licences to individual pharmacists using a franchise marketing model.

"The sale will resolve the conflict (with pharmacies)," Celesio said.

($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Erica Billingham)