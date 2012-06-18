BRIEF-Encana to sell its Piceance natural gas assets for $735 mln
* Encana announces agreement to sell its Piceance natural gas assets
June 18 Celestica Inc, a contract electronics manufacturer, said it will wind down its manufacturing services for BlackBerry maker Research in Motion over the next three to six months.
Celestica - which produces smartphones, servers and other products for branded manufacturers such as RIM, IBM and Cisco - expects restructuring charges of up to $35 million prior to any recoveries.
NEW YORK, June 9 A rough few months for most U.S. bank stocks has been particularly unkind to regional banks, and that’s not likely to change soon as hopes dim for higher long-term interest rates and timely policy relief from Washington.