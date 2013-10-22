* 3rd-quarter earnings/shr $0.31 vs $0.21 year earlier
* Revenue falls 5 pct
Oct 22 Canadian contract electronics
manufacturer Celestica Inc's third-quarter net
profit rose 31 percent, helped by higher demand from telecom
companies for its networking equipment.
The company, which has been trying to shrug off the loss of
a BlackBerry Ltd contract for several quarters,
is focusing on its communications and diversified businesses to
tap spending by telecom, aerospace and defense companies.
The company said it expects restructuring charges related to
the loss of its BlackBerry contract to be at the high end of its
previously provided range of $55-$65 million.
Net income rose to $57.4 million, or 31 cents per share in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $43.7 million, or 21
cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 5 percent to $1.49 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents per
share on revenue of $1.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the company's communications and storage
business, which supplies equipment to companies such as Cisco
Systems Inc and Juniper Networks Inc,
accounted for 45 percent of the total revenue.
The business comprised 37 percent of total revenue in the
year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company, whose rivals include Benchmark
Electronics Inc and Flextronics International Ltd
, closed at C$10.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Tuesday. They have risen 12 percent in the last three months.